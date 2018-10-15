Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Air India air hostess Falls Off from Plane, rushed to Hospital

The woman crew member was closing the door for the push back when she fell from the aircraft," the source said. She has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

Oct 15, 2018, 09:18 am IST
A 53-year-old air hostess suffered serious injuries after falling off an Air India aircraft which was getting ready for departure for New Delhi from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, a source said on Monday.

The incident happened on Air India flight AI 864 operating on Mumbai-Delhi route, according to the airline source.

“The woman crew member was closing the door for the pushback when she fell from the aircraft,” the source said. She has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital. Air India spokesperson was not immediately available for comments.

