Airtel Launched this Awesome Plan. Can it Challenge Jio?

Bharti Airtel has launched a new prepaid plan validity period of 70 days for just Rs 398 amid fierce competition in the industry. Since the launch of Reliance Jio, telecom tariff rates are falling substantially.

Bharti Airtel’s Rs 398 prepaid plan gives a user 1.5GB 4G data per day, unlimited voice calling and 90 SMS per day for a total of 70 days. Reportedly, the number of unique calls that can be made each week is limited. This plan by Airtel goes up against the Rs 398 prepaid pack by Reliance Jio that offers 2GB of data per day.

It is also worth mentioning that while Airtel’s Rs 399 recharge pack is a segmented plan and is not available to all subscribers, Airtel Rs. 398 prepaid recharge plan is an open market plan which is valid across all the 22 telecom circles in India.

Under its Rs. 398 plan, Reliance Jio is offering 140 GBs of data with a daily limit of 2 GB per day. The pack also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 100 SMSes per day, which is valid for a period of 70 days. Customers also get a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.