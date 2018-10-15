Amitabh Bachchan’s dance number from Thugs Of Hindostan out Watch VIDEO

Thugs of Hindostan (TOH), a mega action-thriller by Yash Raj Films, has impressed audiences visually with its extravagant trailer. This visual spectacle about an epic war and adventure on the high seas is releasing this Diwali.

The two superstars BigB and Amir Khan have done an energetic number in Thugs Of Hindostan. . Vashmalle is expected to bring the house down because Big B and Aamir are not only dancing together for the first time, but they have also packed the number with amazing energy.

TOH’s director, Vijay Krishna Acharya aka Viktor, says, “It is amazing that we could write a suitable moment in the film that sees these two icons of Indian cinema shake a leg with each other. The song will stand out because of their infectious energy and camaraderie. I have to reveal, the sequence will show them getting drunk during the celebrations and then breaking out in dance. It is a priceless moment.” Sukhwinder Singh and Vishal Dadlani have sung this highly-anticipated number, which has been composed by Ajay-Atul and Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned its lyrics. TOH, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, releases on November 8.

