Attention Youtubers! Adobe Launched a Video-Editing App For You

At its big MAX 2018 shindig, Adobe unveiled a host of new apps for content creators on the go, including a new video editor called Premiere Rush CC for YouTubers and Photoshop CC for iPad. Premiere Rush CC is available today on desktop and iOS, with Android support coming later in 2019. Adobe says the app is “designed specifically for online video creators”, and exporting options optimized for every social platform including Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Vimeo.

First unveiled as Project Rush in June 2018, Premiere Rush CC is a new, easier-to-use version of Premiere Pro CC aimed at YouTubers and other video content creators. It lets you do everything including capture, edit, colour correction, audio and motion graphics, then publishes your masterpiece to YouTube, Instagram and other social platforms.

As for pricing, the app is included across a series of Creative Cloud plans and starts at a $9.99/month plan for individuals. There’s also a Starter Plan, which lets users create an unlimited number of projects on desktop and iOS, and export three of them for free. If you already have Premiere Pro CC, a student plan or the main All Apps subscription, it will be included for free in your package.