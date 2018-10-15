Easy Tasty Breakfast Recipe- Bread Poha

Bread poha is a variation of Poha, with slices of bread added to the masala.

Ingredients Of Easy Bread Poha

2 Tbsp Oil

1/8 tsp Hing

1 tsp Mustard seeds

5-6 Curry leaves

2 Whole red chillies

1 Cups Cookes peas

1/2 Cups Peanuts, roasted

1 tsp Turmeric powder

1 tsp Salt

4 Nos Bread, chopped

2 Green chillies

1 Tbsp Lemon juice

1/2 Cups Coriander leaves

Desiccated coconut

How to Make Easy Bread Poha