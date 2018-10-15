Latest NewsRecipe

Easy Tasty Breakfast Recipe- Bread Poha

Oct 15, 2018, 08:07 am IST
Less than a minute

Bread poha is a variation of Poha, with slices of bread added to the masala.

Ingredients Of Easy Bread Poha

  • 2 Tbsp Oil
  • 1/8 tsp Hing
  • 1 tsp Mustard seeds
  • 5-6 Curry leaves
  • 2 Whole red chillies
  • 1 Cups Cookes peas
  • 1/2 Cups Peanuts, roasted
  • 1 tsp Turmeric powder
  • 1 tsp Salt
  • 4 Nos Bread, chopped
  • 2 Green chillies
  • 1 Tbsp Lemon juice
  • 1/2 Cups Coriander leaves
  • Desiccated coconut

How to Make Easy Bread Poha

  • Take a pan and put some oil in it for heating.
  • When the oil is hot, add Hing to it.
  • Add Mustard seeds, curry leaves and whole red chilllies.
  • Saute them for a while and add cooked green peas.
  • Now add roasted peanuts to the mixture and cook it until golden brown.
  • Add turmeric powder and salt. Mix and put the bread slices into it.
  • Mix them and sprinkle some water over it before adding the green chillies, lemon juice and coriander leaves in the end for a tangy taste.
  • Garnish with dessicated coconut and serve hot.

