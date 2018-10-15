I will go with her and punch that man in the face. … Saif Ali Khan’s reaction if someone ill-treated his daughter

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her big Bollywood debut. The actress has two big films lined up in her kitty.

The paparazzi always keeps a track on her, in order to click photos of the actress.

In a recent interview, her Dad Saif Ali Khan was asked what would be his reaction if someone ill-treated his daughter Sara Ali Khan?

The actor has been quoted in an India Today report as saying, “If someone asks my daughter to come to see him at Madh Island, I will go with her and punch that man in the face. If she tells me this guy said this to me, he will then be fighting me in the court. I am sorry, but that’s my reaction to it. He wouldn’t dare do it again. Every girl should have that kind of security.”

“The sexual offenders must be punished even if they were found guilty in an old case. The actor went to the extent of saying that he did not want to work with the people who have been accused of sexual misconduct” He added.