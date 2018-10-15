Plane Caught in Winds, Pilot Lands it Sideways! Watch Video

Latest NewsVideo

Oct 15, 2018, 03:40 pm IST
So You might have seen some crazy landings but this one will certainly stand out as the pilot had to land his plane sideways. It was a TUI Airways Boeing 757-200 plane which was swept by Storm Callum’s 74-kmph crosswinds on Friday that the pilot had to land in the most incredible fashion.

The Youtuber who filmed the video said “The power of mother nature vs the skill…of the brilliant airline pilots,” Watch the video here:

Around nine flights were diverted from the airport mid-air on Friday, reports said.

