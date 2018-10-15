Rahul Gandhi is the only politician to support #MeToo movement says Swara Bhaskar

The Internet is now breaking with the shocking #MeToo revelations from celebrities and others. It needs strong courage to opens up about the experience and to points someone who is in a high position.

There are so many activists and celebrities come up of support. but politicians were quite about the matter and didn’t utter a word. The only politician to do so is Congress President, Rahul Gandhi as he tweeted, “It’s about time everyone learns to treat women with respect and dignity. I’m glad the space for those who don’t, is closing. The truth needs to be told loud and clear in order to bring about change.”

Swara Bhaskar Is Impressed By Rahul Gandhi’s Tweet On The #MeToo Movement “The only national leader & politician to have come out in support of #MeToo and the brave women who are claiming their stories and naming their perpetrators. Thank you @RahulGandhi & hope other leaders take note & follow suit. Zero tolerance for sexual predators. #creditwheredue.”

The only national leader & politician to have come out in support of #MeToo and the brave women who are claiming their stories and naming their perpetrators. Thank you @RahulGandhi & hope other leaders take note & follow suit. Zero tolerance for sexual predators. #creditwheredue https://t.co/X9cNkJX1Rg — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 12, 2018

MJ Akbar was accused of sexual harassment by many women as well. Swara Bhaskar also slams him and tweeted “This account is the heart wrenching tale of the price women pay 4 their desire 2 work, be economically independent & have dreams! @ghazalawahab you & all the girls who found the strength 2 tell their stories r courageous warriors! More power to you all. #SackMJAkbar #MeToo.