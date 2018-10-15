Rishabh Pant surpassed MS Dhoni’s record after first five Tests

Young Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw have been the big plusses for India from the Windies Test series. If Shaw bagged the Man of the Series, Pant impressed everyone with his attacking 92. He was unfortunately dismissed for 92 on two occasions in the series.

Pant also has a century under his belt early on in his career, he reached the three-figure mark in the last Test against England at the Oval. Pant also surpassed legendary MS Dhoni to become the Indian wicketkeeper with the highest number of Test runs after first five Tests. Pant amassed a total of 184 runs in the two-match series and now has 346 runs under his belt in five Test matches. Dhoni had scored 297 runs in his first five Test matches.

Young Pant also became the only batsman along with MS Dhoni to get out on 92 twice in their Test career. Pant deserved a century on both occasions but was unlucky. Had he converted those into hundreds, he would already be having three centuries to his name by now. Pant fell prey to Shanon Gabriel.