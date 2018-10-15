NEWS

This is What Kamal Hassan Said About Sabarimala Case Verdict

Oct 15, 2018, 06:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

After the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala which took away the age regulation in Sabarimala came out, mass protests have been held in different parts of South India against the verdict. Amidst all the protests and commotion,actor-director Kamal Hassan has now come up with a statement on the issue. But for a man known for his atheistic stands, Kamal had a slightly mellowed stand on the issue. The actor chose to not add to the controversy.

“This is a matter between the Supreme Court and the devotees. I am just an onlooker. I am not going to comment on it. I am not even going to say ‘no comments” said Kamal Hassan who is probably learning to make politically correct statements.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 20, 2017, 11:21 pm IST

Price of luxury mineral water used by Virat Kohli will make you stunned

NCERT
Feb 25, 2018, 08:22 am IST

Will students burden be reduced with this new reform? 2019 Academics

Nov 8, 2017, 08:11 am IST

I am a grandmother but will not retire: Hema Malini

Jul 22, 2018, 07:39 pm IST

Controversy mounting up over surrogacy law on Israel

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close