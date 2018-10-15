This is What Subramanian Swamy Said About Shashi Tharoor’s Ram Mandir Remark

It is just two weeks to go before the Supreme Court begins hearing on the Ram Mandir and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday has made a statement which could become controversial. Tharoor said that no good Hindu would want a temple at the site of the Babri mosque in Ayodhya. Perhaps the realisation of the implication of the statement hit Tharoor that he water down the controversy by issuing a ‘clarification’ on Monday.

Subramanian Swamy called on Congress leader Shashi Tharoor over the Ram Mandir row and said that the latter was a ‘neech aadmi’ or a ‘lowly person’. Swamy went on to say that there is a charge sheet against Tharoor and hence nothing can be said on the statement of such a person.

Speaking at the fest, Tharoor said: “On the Ram Janmabhoomi, as a Hindu, I am very conscious that a vast majority of my fellow Hindus believe that was the specific birthplace of Ram. And for that reason, most good Hindus would want to see a Ram temple at the site where Ram was supposed to be born.”

Swamy said that the Congress leader’s statement was absolutely absurd. He also posted a cryptic tweet on the same after calling Tharoor’s statement on Ram Mandir to be ridiculous.

Tharoor seemed confused about what to do or perhaps he had instructions from the top that he had to post on Twitter that it was his personal opinion and not the party’s.

“I condemn the malicious distortion of my words by some media in the service of political masters. I said: ‘most Hindus would want a temple at what they believe to be Ram’s birthplace. But no good Hindu would want it to be built by destroying another’s place of worship.’ I was asked for my personal opinion at a literary festival & gave it as such. I am not a Spokesperson for my party & did not claim to be speaking for @incindia.”, said Tharoor