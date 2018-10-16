Chinese Man Adopts a Dog, But It Turns Out to be a Rat!

Dogs are perhaps the most popular pet and if you have the right one with you they are a real asset. But how can you ever make a mistake with picking a rat thinking it to be a dog? Unbelievable as it sounds, this is actually what happened to a Chinese man.

According to the blog post, dated September, posted by the owner of the dog-rat himself, the misunderstanding took place when the man went to his friend’s place in a “small mountain village” in China. There, he and his friend found a small, black dog at the door of his friend’s house.

“It was dark at the time, and my friend could not see well,” wrote the man, adding that they felt sorry for the dog and decided to adopt it.

However, as it grew, it began displaying some rather not-dog like characteristics. So the man put up a picture on his blog, seeking people’s opinion on what he might have brought home. Many said it was actually a bamboo-rat and not a dog. Bamboo-rats are usually found in Southern China and they feed on Bamboo trees.

Not knowing how to take care of the bamboo rat, the man decided to give away his pet. The entire incident has gone viral on social media, especially China.