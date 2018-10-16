DEVASWOM BOARD HOLD MEETINGS WHILE PROTESTERS STOPS DEVOTEES

With just a day left for the Sabarimala to open, the Devaswom Board is currently holding a meeting while the protestors are stopping the vehicles.

As per the latest reports, the Devaswom Board is holding an emergency meeting with their stakeholders. The Pandalam royal family and the priest family is also taking part in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the women protestors are stopping the vehicles that are travelling in the direction of the shrine and checking them.

The state CM has announced that action will be taken against those who create violence and that protection will be offered to the women devotees.