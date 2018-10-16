Here Ae Some Tips For Healthy and Happy Sex Life

There are many factors that go into determining the satisfaction meter of your sex life – your everyday dietary and lifestyle habits being the most crucial.

Here are some general tips to help you have a happy, healthy sex life.

Regular exercise will give wings to your sex life .

Although upping your bedtime prowess might not be the reason you joined gym for, in the first place, but be assured that exercising can help empower your sexual well-being.

That’s because regular exercise leads to improved flexibility, controlled blood pressure, mood boost, better muscle strength and endurance, all of which help improve your performance under the sheets.

Plus, it may also enhance your libido.

Healthy diet = Healthy sex life

One should be careful about what they put into their mouth before an intimate session in the bedroom.

There are certain food items that can help enhance your sexual performance and libido. These include the likes of seafood, healthy meats, apples, garlic, and dark chocolate, among others.

Notably, some other food items like colas, alcohol, oily and processed foods might kill your sex drive.

Keep the mouth tapes out of the bedroom

Not discussing is a total disaster for your sex life, no matter it’s your first time or umpteenth.

Communicate before, during, and after sex- talk about what feels good, and what does not. Bring up your fears and fetishes with your partner. It’ll enhance both the pleasure and your relationship.

However, constant blabbering isn’t needed- moaning, facial expressions, and body language can help.

STIs and unwanted pregnancy aren’t cool: Use protection

Hands down the most important aspect of having sex is to understand how important practising safe sex is for your mental and physical well-being.

Condoms are usually recommended as they not only protect you from undesired pregnancy, but also reduce the risk of catching dreadful STIs.