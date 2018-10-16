Sabarimala: Thomas Isacc Sends a Letter to State BJP President P S Sreedharan Pillai

Amidst all the protest happening against the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala issue, Kerala State Finance minister Thomas Isacc has sent a letter to BJP State president P S Sreedharan Pillai. His letter is a response to all the statements Sreedharan Pillai had made yesterday.

The State BJP president had yesterday set a 24 hours ultimatum for the Kerala government to solve all issues related to Sabarimala and arrive at a decision which is in favour of Devotees and Sabarimala’s customs. He had warned that unless there are positive decisions taken, they will be forced to resort to violent methods. It is against these warnings that the letter has been sent.

Isacc in his letter asks why Sreedharan Pillai cannot exert pressure on the central government to get a favourable decision. He also asked Pillai to make a realistic comment on the issue considering all the facts and debates that have occurred so far.