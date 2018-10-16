“Sachin Prompted My Name…I cried a Lot During that Time” Sreesanth Narrates a Touching Incident

Sreesanth hasn’t exactly had the promising career that we all thought he would have, but there is no denying the fact that he is one of India’s most talented bowler. After getting permanently banned from playing cricket, Sreesanth has tried his luck at films and is now finally in Bigg Boss Season 12. There too he is making controversies and headlines but he recently narrated a touching incident that involves Sachin Tendulkar.

“I want to share one incident related to Sachin Tendulkar. 1-2 years after our 2011 World Cup triumph, an interview was going on. The interviewer asked about everyone. 2011 you guys played well taking all players’ names but not mine. When the interview was about to end, Sachin Tendulkar prompted my name saying Sreesanth also played a major role. I cried a lot during that time,” he told his fellow participant Anup Jalota.

So what do you think about that? Sreesanth may not have had a lot of contribution in the 2011 world cup but it was nice of Tendulkar to have remembered him. Soon colors TV tweeted this.

[email protected] thanks @sachin_rt as he took his side during an interview! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 @PanasonicIndia