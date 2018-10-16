NEWS

Son Sees Mother’s Paramour, Gets Murdered By Her.

Oct 16, 2018, 03:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

Mysore: A mother killed her 7-year-old son who caught her illicit relationship with another person red handed. The boy had threatened to reveal the secret to his father and the 39-year-old mother found no other way to hush up her relationship other than by killing her own son. She along with her paramour has been taken into custody.

The boy went missing on the 6th of this month. There was a police investigation initiated but couldn’t find the boy for long. After days, his body was recovered from a pond in the locality. Once it was confirmed that the boy was in fact murdered, the investigation was intensified and the mother and her lover was eventually caught.

The woman had admitted her crimes and that she had to do it since the boy threatened to reveal her secret. The lover has been arrested for helping in the crime.

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 15, 2017, 01:38 pm IST

This is what Google did to stay as default search engine in iPhone

Rahul Gandhi
May 24, 2018, 03:29 pm IST

No Cash Available; Congress Party to Crowd Fund its Expenses

Pak
May 7, 2018, 08:53 am IST

Gunman opens fire at political rally, Pakistan Minister injured

Jan 12, 2018, 01:25 pm IST

Rajini bids adieu to film field, last film with Pa. Ranjith

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close