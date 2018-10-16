Son Sees Mother’s Paramour, Gets Murdered By Her.

Mysore: A mother killed her 7-year-old son who caught her illicit relationship with another person red handed. The boy had threatened to reveal the secret to his father and the 39-year-old mother found no other way to hush up her relationship other than by killing her own son. She along with her paramour has been taken into custody.

The boy went missing on the 6th of this month. There was a police investigation initiated but couldn’t find the boy for long. After days, his body was recovered from a pond in the locality. Once it was confirmed that the boy was in fact murdered, the investigation was intensified and the mother and her lover was eventually caught.

The woman had admitted her crimes and that she had to do it since the boy threatened to reveal her secret. The lover has been arrested for helping in the crime.