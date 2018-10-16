(Video)Ishan Kishan Tries to Pull Off a MS Dhoni-Like Run Out. But Guess What Happens

MS Dhoni’s batting form may have dipped in the last few years, but there is no better wicketkeeper for India currently. Over the time MSD has introduced several signature moves, like the flashy stumpings or the runouts where he deflects the ball to the stumps without even looking. Dhoni came at a time when India did not have many wicket-keeper batsmen, but at a time when his retirement is being discussed, India has many options. Rishabh Pant is the one who seemed to have grabbed this opportunity best, but Sanju Samson and Ishant Kishan are other promising names.

Kishan recently tried to pull off a Dhoni during Vijay Hazare trophy quarterfinal match between Jharkhand and Maharashtra MA Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at the but failed to pull off the run out dismissal. But that was not because Kishan failed to hit the stumps, he did, but the batsmen had got in before he hit the stumps. The youngster can be proud of his achievement. Watch the video here:

That's what happens when you rub shoulders with #MSDhoni… Class act @ishankishan51https://t.co/Bo3u3LvN4v — Dhairya Ingle ?? (@dhairya_001) October 15, 2018

It was in the 28th over of the game. Shahbaz Nadeem was into the attack with RA Tripathi being the batsman on strike. The ball was of length delivery as the batsman shimmied down the crease to look for a quick single, but it spun across and bounced off the thigh pad to fall outside the crease. Kishan quickly ran out and pulled off Dhoni’s no-look throw. The ball did click off the bails, but the batsman was quick enough to get back inside the crease. Well, it was indeed impressive at how Ishan pulled it off.