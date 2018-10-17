Fans Can’t Take their Eyes Off Disha Patani’s Latest Instagram Pic. Its too Hot!

Disha Patani may have acted in only two films but then that number has nothing to do with her fans, which are increasing all the time. Thanks to her cute looks and well-maintained body, every picture she puts in Instagram steals the heart of her fans. Her latest post is no different and fans can’t take their eyes off it. The actress looks stunning as she reveals her sensuous and attractive body in the pic and fans can’t stop gushing over the pic. Check this out.

The picture was actually posted to announce Disha’s association with the brand Calvin Klein.

Disha Patani who is currently shooting for her upcoming big film Bharat. ‘Bharat’ is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies releasing next year. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently in Abu Dhabi shooting for the third schedule of their upcoming film ‘Bharat’ along with the cast and crew of the film.