Haj 2019 : Online application to start from tomorrow ; Here’s how to register

The online application process for Haj 2019 will start from Thursday, October 17, 2018, while the offline process will begin from October 22, 2018, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi announced on Wednesday.

“Haj 2019 announced today, 2 months before schedule comparing to last year’s Haj. It is for the first time that preparations for next year’s Haj (2019) has been started immediately after completion of current year’s Haj process (2018),” Naqvi wrote on Twitter.

Haj 2019 announced today, 2 months before schedule comparing to last year’s Haj. It is for the first time that preparations for next year’s Haj (2019) has been started immediately after completion of current year’s Haj process (2018). pic.twitter.com/8WIUlo5qXk — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) October 17, 2018

This time the annual Haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca will be completely free of subsidy. The Subsidy for the annual pilgrimage was scrapped by the Narendra Modi government earlier this year.

Making the announcement, the minority affairs minister said that the early start of the application process will ensure a smoother Haj journey with better facilities as the concerned agencies, both in India and Saudi Arabia, will get sufficient time for necessary arrangements.

For online registration, pilgrims can apply through the Haj Committee of India official website hajcommittee.gov.in. Last date for the physical submission of offline forms/documents will be on November 17, 2018.

Applicants are also requested to have a valid Indian International Passport issued on or before November 17 and valid up to January 31, 2020.