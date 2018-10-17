Priya Ramani Is Not Alone; 20 Other Journalists Support Her Against MJ Akbar

MJ Akbar has filed a defamation case against the journalist Priya Ramani for her “willfully, deliberately, intentionally and maliciously” defaming him.

Priya Ramani too have has backed her defence stating the “truth and absolute truth is my only defence”. She posted her statement on her Twitter handle:

She, however, is not alone as 20 other journalists have backed her and requests that the court hear their pleas.

Under the joint petition, they signed: “Ramani is not alone in her fight. We would request the honourable court hearing the defamation case to also consider the testimonies of sexual harassment of some of us at the hands of the petitioner, as also of the other signatories who bore witness to this harassment.”

The statement continued to state: What Akbar has demonstrated through his legal actions is his refusal to introspect, acknowledge or atone for his actions that have caused immense pain and indeed harmful to many women over the years.

He himself, in the meanwhile, continues to enjoy enormous power and privilege as a minister and Member of Parliament

When Ramani spoke out against him in public, she spoke not only about her personal experience, but also lifted the lid on the culture of ‘casual misogyny, entitlement and sexual predation’ that Akbar engendered and presided over at The Asian Age

Journalists to sign the statement is: Meenal Baghel who worked for Asian Age (1993 to 1996), Manisha Pande (1993-1998), Tushita Patel (1993-2000), Kanika Gahlaut (1995-1998), Suparna Sharma (1993-1996), Ramola Talwar Badam (1994-1995), Hoihnu Hauzel (1999-2000), Aisha Khan (1995-1998), Kushalrani Gulab (1993-1997), Kaniza Gazari (Asian Age 1995-1997), Malavika Banerjee (1995-1998), AT Jayanthi (1995-1996), Hamida Parkar (1996-1999), Jonali Buragohain, Meenakshi Kumar (1996-2000), Sujata Dutta Sachdeva (1999-2000), Reshmi Chakraborty (1996-98), Kiran Manral (1993-96), Sanjari Chatterjee, Christina Francis (2005-2011).