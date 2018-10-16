MJ Akbar Row : Save daughters from BJP ministers, says Rahul Gandhi

Taking a jibe at the Modi’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the slogan should be renamed as “BJP ke Mantri se Beti Bachao”.

Addressing a rally in poll bound Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district, Gandhi also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his continued silence over the charges of sexual harassment made against Union minister MJ Akbar. “Fingers are being raised at Modi’s minister (Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar), but our Prime Minister is silent.”

He also reminded people of the BJP government’s conduct during the the Unnao rape case where BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was accused of raping a girl. “When BJP MLA (Kuldeep Singh Sengar) raped a girl in Unnao our Prime Minister and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (Adityanath) kept mum.

“The BJP’s slogan of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ (save girls, educate them) must now be reframed into ‘BJP ke mantri aur MLA se beti bachao’ (save daughters from BJP Minister, MLA),” the Congress chief said.

Gandhi’s remarks come in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment and molestation against MJ Akbar by seven journalists. Defying calls to resign, Akbar rubbished all the allegations and filed a defamation suite against one of the women who accused him.

Gandhi also attacked Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan over a host of issues including malnutrition, development and jobs. Congress and the BJP are locked in a bitter fight to the finish in Madhya Pradesh. While Chouhan seeks his fourth consecutive term as Chief Minister, the Congress is hoping to win MP and deal a body blow to Modi’s hopes of victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Voting in Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram will be held on November 28, while the results will be announced on December 7.