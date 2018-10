If you think this out of some action film, it is not. An incredible video of five gun-wielding robbers using as many as 25 hostages as human shield to escape after a failed raid on a lottery shop in Brazil is now going viral. You think its too unrealistic to believe? See it for yourself here:

courtesy: dailymail

The over three-hour-long incident ended with four perpetrators being shot dead and one being arrested by the police. Luckily none of the hostages are injured.