A First Woman Devotee To Climb Sabarimala During The 12-Hour Strike Begins ?

As the first set of Sabarimala devotees trek down from visiting Lord Ayyappa, a strike has been called in the state.

The 12-hour strike was called by the Sabarimala Protection Committee on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Sannidhanam, Pamba, Nilakkal, and Elavungal. According to Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) prohibits an assembly of more than four people in an area.

This comes after the protesters destroyed the KSRTC buses, attacked the reporters covering the protests and thrashed their cars as well.

Today, the government has announced the KSRTC buses will be on the move. However not one of the bus has left the stand.

As per the latest reports, a woman has decided to trek the hills leading to Sabarimala. The New York Times of Delhi’s bureau Suhasini Raj from Lucknow is currently travelling the route to Sannidhanam.

The Lucknow based reporter might be the first one to trek the shrine’s hill. She was not stopped at the beginning of her 5 kms journey.

As per the latest reports, the protesters are gathering to stop her the police posted at the location have gone to protect her. The investigative journalist is continuing her journey Kannenna Patha