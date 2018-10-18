RecipeFood

A Must Try Bengali Sweet For Durga Puja- Mishti Doi

Oct 18, 2018, 11:15 am IST
1 minute read
Mishti Doi for Durga Puja

Try out this delicious Mishti Doi sweet for Durga Puja and serve your guests.

Mishti Doi

Mishti Doi

Prep in: 10 minutes

Cooks in: 30 minutes

Total in: 40 minutes

Makes: 3 servings

Ingredients

  • 3 cups Milk
  • 3/4 cup Sugar
  • 1 tablespoon Curd (Dahi / Yogurt), whisked
  • 1 tablespoon Water

READ ALSO:  Must Try Street Food During Durga Puja- Ghungi

How to make

  • To begin making the Mishti Doi, place a heavy bottom pan on the heat. Add the milk and warm it on a medium heat.
  • Reserve 1/3 of the sugar and add the remaining sugar to the milk. Allow it to dissolve while the milk comes to a boil.
  • Turn the heat down and allow the milk to continue boiling until it reduces by half. Then, take it off the heat and set aside.
  • In another pan,add the reserved sugar and place the pan on the heat. Keeping a low-medium heat allow the sugar to warm and melt, and you will notice it gradually changes colour to brown and starts caramelizing.
  • When the sugar is a light golden bubbly mixture, remove from heat and add a tablespoon of water in the caramelized sugar and pour it in to the reduced milk. Stir well until combined.
  • Let the milk cool slightly. Then add the whisked yogurt, stir well and pour the mixture in earthen pots or glass bowls.
  • Let the doi set in a warm place for few hours. When set, store the Mishti Doi in refrigerator and serve chilled.
  • Mishti Doi is ready to be served

Tags

Related Articles

Chicken-Keema-Cutlet
Sep 6, 2018, 06:06 pm IST

How To Make A Keema Cutlet At Home

shamam fruit banned in qatar
Mar 9, 2018, 04:25 pm IST

Qatar Health Ministry warns people against eating Shamam fruit

Gulab Jamun
Apr 29, 2018, 03:05 pm IST

How To Make Gulab Jamun At Home- A Quick Easy Recipe

Dec 10, 2017, 04:59 pm IST

Healthy morning with healthy breakfast

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close