A Must Try Bengali Sweet For Durga Puja- Mishti Doi

Try out this delicious Mishti Doi sweet for Durga Puja and serve your guests.
Mishti Doi
Prep in: 10 minutes
Cooks in: 30 minutes
Total in: 40 minutes
Makes: 3 servings
Ingredients
- 3 cups Milk
- 3/4 cup Sugar
- 1 tablespoon Curd (Dahi / Yogurt), whisked
- 1 tablespoon Water
How to make
- To begin making the Mishti Doi, place a heavy bottom pan on the heat. Add the milk and warm it on a medium heat.
- Reserve 1/3 of the sugar and add the remaining sugar to the milk. Allow it to dissolve while the milk comes to a boil.
- Turn the heat down and allow the milk to continue boiling until it reduces by half. Then, take it off the heat and set aside.
- In another pan,add the reserved sugar and place the pan on the heat. Keeping a low-medium heat allow the sugar to warm and melt, and you will notice it gradually changes colour to brown and starts caramelizing.
- When the sugar is a light golden bubbly mixture, remove from heat and add a tablespoon of water in the caramelized sugar and pour it in to the reduced milk. Stir well until combined.
- Let the milk cool slightly. Then add the whisked yogurt, stir well and pour the mixture in earthen pots or glass bowls.
- Let the doi set in a warm place for few hours. When set, store the Mishti Doi in refrigerator and serve chilled.
- Mishti Doi is ready to be served
