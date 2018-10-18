METOO MJ Akbar Resigns From Post, Case To Be Heard TODAY

#METOO Union Minister MJ Akbar was accused of sexual allegations by nearly 20 women journalists

And yesterday, it has been reported that he resigned from his post as the junior Minister of External Affairs.

In a statement released, MJ Akbar said: “Since I have decided to seek justice in a court of law in my personal capacity, I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity.”

Since Modi government has come under the scanner in the case, it was deemed appropriate that MJ Akbar steps down.

A group of women journalists have written to the Prime Minister and President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking action against Akbar. Pursuing a case in court while continuing as a minister, they pointed out, will be “highly unethical and improper and will cast a cloud over any investigation into his alleged misdeeds”.

This comes after he filed a defamation case against the first complainant Priya Ramani.

However, as many as 20 journalists came in support of her

Earlier, MJ Akbar had ignored the demands of his resignation when the allegations were raised against them where he said after his African trip: “Accusations without evidence have become a viral fever.”

The defamation case filed by MJ Akbar against Priya Ramani is to be heard TODAY at Delhi’s Patiala Court.