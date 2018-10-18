Latest NewsSports

Watch: This Might be the Worst Run Out of All Times, Twitter Trolls Pakistan

Oct 18, 2018, 07:18 pm IST
Runouts are one of the most unfortunate modes of dismissal because very often you would be a victim of your partner’s loose running. Doesn’t matter how fit and agile you are, one still end up making silly mistakes on the field while running. But this particular mistake from Pakistani players is just hilarious, well for Pakistani cricket fans, this must have been heartbreaking.

Azhar Ali edges a decent length delivery from Peter Siddle past the gully fielder and the ball races through the outfield only to stop a couple of yards before the boundary. Meanwhile, the batsmen presume that it is a four and start having a chat in the middle of the pitch. They had no idea that the ball was stopped before reaching boundary and they kept chatting in the middle. Mitchell Starc runs behind the ball and fires in a throw to Tim Paine and the Aussie skipper disturbs the stumps. The visitors celebrate enthusiastically which leaves both Azhar and Asad Shafiq confused. Watch the strangest of run outs here:

Meanwhile, Twitter exploded with hilarious reactions on the funny but sad incident. Check out some tweets.

 

