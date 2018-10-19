Dileep’s Resignation Accepted says ‘AMMA’ President Mohanlal

AMMA President Mohanlal announced the resignation of Dileep accepted. He also clarifies allegation made by Women in Cinema Collective(WCC).

Mohanlal said he was upset that he had become the target of the protest. “Many media houses, not in Malayalam, but in English, Tamil etc made me the face of this. It hurt me,” he said. He said that he personally called Dileep and asked him to tender his resignation. “He readily gave it and his resignation was accepted,” Mohanlal said.

However, a reporter pointed out that Siddique had claimed that Dileep had given the resignation himself. “I said what I did, You trust who you want,” Mohanlal said.

Earlier WCC has raised the issue persistently since June and has held several meetings with AMMA. However, AMMA continued to resist pressure to remove Dileep from the organisation.