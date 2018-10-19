IndiaNEWS

J&K : Woman killed in militant attack in Pulwama

The woman has been identified as Firdousa, wife of Khurshid Ahmad.

Oct 19, 2018, 09:50 pm IST
A woman was killed on Friday when militants attacked an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Police said militants hurled a grenade at the Shadimarg camp in the evening. “This was followed by firing from the militants. Troops at the camp fired back,” a police officer said.

“A woman sustained a bullet injury in the cross firing. She was shifted to a hospital and from there to the Pulwama district hospital where she was declared dead,” he said.

