PC George Meets Rahul Easwar in Jail and this is What He said

Kottarakkara: Independent MLA From Poonjar, P C George has visited Rahul Easwar at the Kottarakkara Sub Jail. Rahul has been remanded for two weeks for allegedly trying to stop officers from doing their duty in Sabarimala. P C George, after meeting Rahul said that Rahul Easwar looked happy and collected in the jail and that he is continuing his indefinite fast inside the cell.

“Police are behaving well with them. Rahul would have continued his fast even he was not in the jail. Rahul has no issues with police officials. The fast is for Sabarimala. He might get bail tomorrow itself. “.Check out the video.

Earlier Rahul Easwar’s wife Deepa Rahul Easwar had come on Facebook live, requesting people to try and know the truth behind Rahul Easwar’s arrest.

“The reason behind why Rahul Easwar was arrested should be investigated. Rahul was arrested for the issues that happened near Pamba, but during that time Rahul was at the Sannidhanam. How can he be responsible for the issues that happened during that time?” asked an emotional Deepa Rahul Easwar.

Rahul has been charged with stopping an officer from performing his duty and about 20 of his associates have also been charged with the same offence. They were presented before the Ranni Magistrate Court and was remanded for 14 days.