WOMEN ENTERS SABAIMALA: LIVE UPDATES

As per the latest reports, 2 women a climbing up the hills to reach Sabarimala

LATEST UPDATES here:

10:05 AM- The Sabarimala main priests are at the foot of the Pathinettam Padi and are not performing the puja, protesting against the entry of women into the shrine- be it women aged between 10-50 or the activists.

They, however, have not caused any trouble to any of the devotees

09:40 AM- The IG has explained to the women the situation and will take a decision in a few short minutes

09:15 AM- Kadakampalli Surendran is now talking to the media

“It has come to notice that the women are activists. The Kerala government will uphold the Supreme Court’s verdict. Sabarimala is not the place to show the assertiveness of the activists, but a religious place. Activism will not be promoted by the government but devotees religious belief. The police should have been more careful.”

It has come to notice that the nameless ‘devotee’ is an activist and not a devotee

The police have been ordered to return on these bases and to inform the 2 women as well.

09:05 AM- The IG continues “These women have come with their beliefs as well- be it in law or religion. I have to talk with the women and the respective heads on the matter. But we have no interest in creating a roit in here.”

The protesters replied to the IG stating that they were holding peaceful protests but that they have to upload the cultures of the temple.

The Devaswom Minister had previously stated that the Supreme Court verdict will take place today. However, in the light of the recent events, he said not to remove the protesting devotees forcibly.

There is a possibility that the women’s 2.5 hrs walk is to end before entering Sannidhanam

It has been confirmed that the devotee from Kochi is indeed Rahana Fathima

08:45 AM- The IG is trying to talk to the devotees who are sitting outside Nadapandal.

The IG said: “No need to fear us in this get-up. We have not come to beat or hurt you. we too are Lord Ayyappa’s believers. But we have to uphold the belief of the law as well and have to perform the duties of the law. We will not trample on anyone and move forward.”

The protesters/devotees are chanting Lord Ayyappa’s name

08:40 AM- The 2 women reaches Nadapandal. Protesters could be seen blocking the way, and the police asking them to move. Now just 100 meters left to reach Sannidhanam

08:35 AM- As per the latest reports, the reporter and the devotee is expected to stay in Sannidhanam till 07:00 PM

07:55 AM- Protesters have gathered to stop the women from entering Sabarimala. The 2 women are reported to have reached Marrakuttam.

There are allegations that the Kochi activist is Rahana Fathima, however, it has not been confirmed

07:50 AM- Under the protection of the police, Kavita and the devotee is climbing up the hills, with other male devotees around them

07:31 AM- Another woman other that reporter Kavita is spotted with the police climbing up the hills. As per reports, she is an activist based from Kochi

07:14 AM- MOJO reporter Kavita under full police protection is climbing the hills to report from Sannidhanam. Dressed in helmet and shield as she requested, the police are escorting her up the shrine.