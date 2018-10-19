Will Andhra Pradesh’s Reporter Be The First Woman To Enter Sabarimala?

After failing twice, the police have provided a complete protection to the 4th woman who has decided to climb up Sabarimala.

Andhra Pradesh’s mojo reporter Kavita was under complete police protection headed by IG Sreejith.

After Libi who was stopped at Pathanamthitta bus stand, Andhra Pradesh’s Madhavi and New York Times Asia bureau’s Suhasini Raj, Kavita is the 4th woman to attempt to walk up the hills to Sabarimala.

So far no one has bothered her, except take her photos in the rainy Pamba.

She reached Pamba last night she expressed her desire to report from Sannidhanam, which at the time was not possible as it was night. So under complete protection, as promised by the police, Kavita is trekking up the hills to reach Sabarimala, dressed in shield and helmet.

As long as she is firm in her decision to reach her destination, the police will be with her. So far her agenda is not clear as all she said is that she wanted to report.