Court Rejects Bail Plea, Rahul Eshwar to Remain in Jail

Kerala Court Rejects Bail plea of Rahul Eshwar, President of the Ayyappa Dharma Sena. He was arrested on Wednesday from Sabarimala hill and on Thursday in connection with a protest against the Supreme Court’s verdict allowing women entry in Sabarimala.

His wife, Deepa Rahul Eshwar, claimed that he was arrested in secret as police put him in a tractor and covered him with a tarpaulin, she said in a Facebook live broadcast from Rahul Easwar’s social media account on Friday afternoon.

She conducted the live broadcast outside Kottarakara sub-jail, where Rahul Easwar and 20 other activists who were arrested are currently being held. Deepa spoke on social media in the presence of friends and family of Rahul Easwar, including his mother, who had come to visit him in jail that morning. She claims Rahul Easwar is on an indefinite hunger strike, which he is carrying out due to the ongoing Sabarimala unrest.

Rahul Easwar has been charged by Pamba police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including section 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), read with 149 (member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecuting of common object of the assembly), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public serving from discharge of duty).