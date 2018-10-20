CRPF jawan killed in grenade attack by militants

One CRPF jawan was killed, while another was injured after a grenade was hurled at their vehicle by suspected terrorists in Manipur’s Imphal on Saturday, police said. The incident was reported from Nagampal area of Imphal town at around 6:30 pm.

According to the police, the CRPF jawan who was identified as Umesh was killed on the spot in the blast.

he injured, identified as Ram Ranjan was taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

The vehicle which was attacked was transporting a small contingent of CRPF personnel from Kangpokpi district to their camp at Lamphel in Imphal West district, the police said.

On Friday, an IED explosion was reported at Kangpokpi district in the state, a few hours ahead of Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s programme.

The chief minister on Friday had said that such incidents will not be tolerated and that measures have been taken to catch the culprits with the assistance of the state police and paramilitary forces.

Investigation into the blast is on, the police said.