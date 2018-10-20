Latest NewsSports

Indian Squad for First ODI against West Indies Announced

After good performances in Test, Pant has ensured he is picked for the ODIs. MS Dhoni is also in the side and in all probability,

Oct 20, 2018, 01:48 pm IST
India vs West Indies 1st ODI at Guwahati: BCCI has announced a 12-member squad for the upcoming 1st ODI at Guwahati and the big talking point is the debut of Rishabh Pant.

After good performances in Test, Pant has ensured he is picked for the ODIs. MS Dhoni is also in the side and in all probability, the former Indian captain would be keeping and Pant could play as a pure batsman.

Khaleel Ahmed has also been picked in the side on the back of good performances in the recently concluded Asia Cup. It is clear that the focus will be on the 2019 Cricket World Cup and hence MS Dhoni, despite poor form has been picked.

