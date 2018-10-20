Kajol reveals that nobody approved of her wedding with Ajay Devgn

Kajol reveals important things about her marriage with Ajay Devgn. Kajol is known for her effervescent energy-both on-screen and off-screen. But her husband, Ajay Devgn is known for his calm and composed nature.

For these two, the journey to marriage wasn’t an easy one. On a candid chat with Neha Dhupia, on her talk show, No Filter Neha, Kajol explained how both the families were against their marriage.

Kajol said, “Nobody wanted us to get married besides his family and my family. My family also was iffy. My dad didn’t talk to me for a week when I told him I wanted to get married.” She added that their 19 years of marriage has survived since they have worked at it together. The Helicopter Eela actress said that they have become like one person and both children are the arms.