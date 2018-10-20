Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Wife lashes out at Railways after Amritsar Tragedy

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was the chief guest at the Dussehra celebrations in Amritsar where more than 60 people lost their lives in train accident, has lashed out at local leaders for accusing her of indifference. Terming their allegations ‘shameful’, the former MLA said that she had left the site of the mishap 15 minutes before the incident took place and came to know about the deaths after returning home.

“I called the Police Commissioner and I asked if I should come back, but he said there was way too much chaos. So I decided that I should at least save the ones who were injured, and take them to the hospital for treatment,” a leading portal quoted Navjot Kaur Sidhu as saying.

Furthermore she added, “Dussehra celebrations are held there every year. People who are doing politics over this incident should be ashamed.” Navjot Kaur Sidhu also blamed the Railways for the incident saying that it was a big mistake by railway authorities. “They should have issued directions to slow down the speed of the train,” she asserted.