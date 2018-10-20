Sabarimala is the “abode of Lord Ayyappa”, not a place for “activism” : Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Condemning the standoff between women devotees and right wing outfits at Sabarimala, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has said that the shrine is the “abode of Lord Ayyappa” and not a place for “activism or one-upmanship”.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar tweeted ” The abode of Lord Ayyappa should be kept intact with utmost serenity, respecting tradition. It’s not a place for activism or one-upmanship.

I am sure, while considering the review petition, the Hon’ble Court will take note of the sentiments of devotees as well.#Sabarimala”