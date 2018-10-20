KeralaLatest News

VHP Gives a Mouth Shutting Reply to Sitharam Yechury Who Compared Sabarimala’s Issues to Babri Masjid

Oct 20, 2018, 04:47 pm IST
Less than a minute

Senior Communist Leader Sitaram Yechury had earlier compared Sabarimala’s ongoing issues to that of Babri Masjid and Viswa Hindu Parishath has now come up with a fitting reply. VHP said that Sabarimala is the Ayodhya of South India. ” It is good that Sitaram Yechury compared Sabarimala to Babri Masjid, It is indeed the Ayodhya of South India,” said Vinod Bansal, the spokesperson of VHP.

“CPI(M)’s true colours are revealed by her attempts to destroy the culture, tradition and religious beliefs. They had turned a blind eye towards the nun’s who suffered at the hands of priests and the anti-Hindu laws that exist in Devaswom Board,” he said.  Vinod also added that he is thanking the devotees who are fighting to protect the customs and traditions of Sabarimala.

Earlier, Sitaram YEchury had said that the protests in Sabarimala are similar to that of Babri Masjid. “Then also the attackers had come in saffron dress and saffron flags,” he said.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 13, 2018, 07:03 pm IST

Here are some unknown secrets about actress Jacqueline Fernandez

Oct 4, 2018, 08:57 am IST

Election Commision Denies 95 Lakh ‘Free Saree’ Distribution of KCR Govt.

Nov 17, 2017, 10:03 pm IST

A new draft law in UAE is going to be effective soon: No unauthorised religious activities

Maoists
May 3, 2018, 08:21 am IST

Maoists kills playschool employee over mobile ringtone

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close