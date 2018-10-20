VHP Gives a Mouth Shutting Reply to Sitharam Yechury Who Compared Sabarimala’s Issues to Babri Masjid

Senior Communist Leader Sitaram Yechury had earlier compared Sabarimala’s ongoing issues to that of Babri Masjid and Viswa Hindu Parishath has now come up with a fitting reply. VHP said that Sabarimala is the Ayodhya of South India. ” It is good that Sitaram Yechury compared Sabarimala to Babri Masjid, It is indeed the Ayodhya of South India,” said Vinod Bansal, the spokesperson of VHP.

“CPI(M)’s true colours are revealed by her attempts to destroy the culture, tradition and religious beliefs. They had turned a blind eye towards the nun’s who suffered at the hands of priests and the anti-Hindu laws that exist in Devaswom Board,” he said. Vinod also added that he is thanking the devotees who are fighting to protect the customs and traditions of Sabarimala.

Earlier, Sitaram YEchury had said that the protests in Sabarimala are similar to that of Babri Masjid. “Then also the attackers had come in saffron dress and saffron flags,” he said.