After Odiyan’s Last Day of Shooting, This is What the Director Said

Oct 21, 2018, 10:07 pm IST
Odiyan

The most awaited film of 2018, V A Shrikumar Menon’s Odiyan starring Mohanlal saw its last day of shoot today. The movie which is all set to be released on December 14 has only got its post-production works left. Director V A Shrikumar Menon had something to say about this and he left a message on Twitter.

“It’s final wrap – odiyan at 3am. Now final lap of post prdn before it reached he reaches you in theater on dec 14th. Started on a night in varanasi and ended on another night . 1.5 years with odiyan . God bless” says Shrikumar Menon’s Twitter message.

The director also took the occasion to thank all the lead actors. He said “Thank you laletan , manju , innocentetan Sidhiqueka, nandu,naren,kailash,sreejaya sana,santoshkeezhatoor,Aneesh menon, Harith and a brilliant team of newcomers for giving a scintillating performance and support”.

The trailer of Odiyan was released on October 10 on social media. The trailer features Manikyan, a suave young man who can fight a great fight and Odiyan, the man who hunts by the night and has managed to strike fear in his rivals. The stunt choreography for the film is done by Peter Hein, who also worked with Mohanlal on Pulimurugan.

