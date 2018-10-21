“Do not Put Money in Hundial, Light Camphor Instead”: People Protesting Against Devaswom Board.

Thiruvananthapuram: The protest against Kerala government for supporting the cause of young women’s entry

into Sabarimala and being bullish about the way they executed it, is intensifying. But the devotees are starting to react now and their protests are taking different forms. In Vetticod DharmaShastha Temple, devotees closed the access of hundial(the collection box for devotees to put money)with cement. Next to this they kept a board urging people to not put money, but just light camphor. Devaswom board authorities soon lodged a complaint and police arrived and opened the hundial.

The temples took over by Devaswom board, considering the income, has been found to have been making less

income. This is an obvious reaction to all the mishaps that are happening in Sabarimala and the fact

that the Devaswom board was not ready to go for a review petition in Sabarimala.

In Guruvayoor temple alone there has been a reduction of almost RS 75 lakhs in income. Devotee’s are also dropping notes in which “Swami Saranam” is written in hundial.