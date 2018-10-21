Kerala IG Sreejith says Trying Best to Implement SC verdict in Sabarimala

Few hours after two women from Andhra Pradesh were barred from entering the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple, Kerala Inspector General (IG) S Sreejith on Sunday said that the police is making all efforts to implement the Supreme Court’s ruling on allowing females of all groups inside the shrine without any obstacles.

During a talk with media, Sreejith says Women were part of pilgrimage group from Andhra. they had been to other temples also and did not know of special rituals and practices in Sabarimala Temple. When Somebody told them they were not supposed to go, they didn’t want to go and gave a statement. They want to go back to Nilakkal.

The Women attempted to climb the hill at Pamba but were stopped by the agitators. They were later escorted to the police control room by the security personnel, amid raucous chants by the devotees.