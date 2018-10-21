Lioness Kills Father of her three Cubs inside Zoo

A lioness named Zuri killed the father of her three cubs at the Indianapolis Zoo. The lion named Nyack was injured in a physical incident earlier this week. In a statement released on Friday, October 19, zoo staff said that they heard an unusual amount of roaring at the lion’s outdoor yard on Monday, October 15 and when they arrived to check, they saw female lion, Zuri in a physical confrontation with their adult male lion, Nyack.

Zoo staff made all efforts to separate the lions but Zuri has held Nyack by the neck until he stopped moving. The veterinary at the zoo conducted a necropsy on the male lion and found out that the 10-year-old Nyack died out of the suffocation from the neck injuries.

Indianapolis Zoo took to micro-blogging site Twitter to announce the news. The post reads, “Our Zoo family is sad to announce 10-yr-old male lion Nyack has died. Earlier this week he was injured in a physical incident with female lion Zuri. We will conduct a thorough review to attempt to understand what may have led to this.”