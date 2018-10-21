Most Romantic Holiday Destinations In The World: Greece

Here are a few reasons why Greece most romantic holiday destination in the world.

A night out facing the Thermaic Gulf

Enjoy your drink or a glass of wine, on one of the boat bars that sail in the Thermaic Gulf along Thessaloniki’s old beachfront. The cityscape bathed in the moonlight will steal your heart away!

A boating trip in Lake Kerkini

Opt for an unforgettable boating trip in the arms of nature, in the calm waters of Lake Kerkini. This man-made lake is situated only 35 km NW of Serres town, amidst amazing natural surroundings, and it offers a beautiful view of Mt Beles and the valley of Rodopi. Flocks of rare bird species will keep you company while you enjoy your outing!

A swim under the moonlight

Go swimming with your better half under the moonlight in the tranquil waters of Schoinias beach; you can have this unique night swim experience only 50 km away from the centre of Athens. Walk barefoot on the sand and enjoy your cocktail in one of the beach bars along the coast.

Skiing under a starlit sky

If adventure is what both of you are after, then why not try your ski routines under the starlight? Every Saturday you can go for night skiing at Vasilitsa ski resort right in the heart of the Pindus range. Ski down the lighted pistes in the company of your loved one and feel the adrenaline rush in your body!

Dinner at Chora, Alonnisos Island

Taste top quality local fresh fish dishes such as lobster spaghetti and kakavia soup and ensure you try the Alonnisos prime quality tuna fish, maybe as one of the courses during a candlelit dinner, in a place that for some people is considered to be the loveliest Chora (main town) of the Sporades Islands!