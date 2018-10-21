Rohit and Kohit Hit Tons. India Makes Lightwork of Windies Total

Scores in excess of 300 had long before stopped being intimidating, it looks like a joke when batsmen like Kohli and Rohit take the chase on. WestIndies had made 322 runs for the loss of 8 wickets, thanks to the stroke-filled ton from Hetmyer 106(78). But Windies were at least 30-40 runs short as Indians kept picking up wickets and they didn’t have the resources to launch an attack in the last few overs. Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for India, picking 3 for in his full quota.

In response, chase master Kohli 140(107) and Rohit Sarma 152*(117)made it look too easy and at no point, India looked in any spot of bother. Indians plundered the runs with absolute brutality and the target was chased with 47 balls to spare. Check out the scorecard.

