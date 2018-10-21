KeralaLatest News

“State Intelligence Called Me Asking My Stand on Sabarimala”: Resmi Nair

Oct 21, 2018, 04:47 pm IST
Resmi Nair, the controversial model is someone whom you would expect to involve herself with the Sabarimala issues. While she has been doing so through her social media posts, She did not attempt to go Sabarimala. She has now come out saying that she indeed had a call from State Intelligence asking if she is planning to go to Sabarimala or not.

The phone call said they have to ensure Resmi Nair’s house’s security if she is planning to go to Sabarimala. But she said she is not planning to go Sabarimala now and finally when a time comes where every young woman can go Sabarimala smoothly, she would think about it. Here is a summary of her Facebook post.

“A Few days before i had a call from State intelligence. The call asked if am planning to go to Sabarimala and if i am, the state wanted to ensure the security of my residence. Currently, am not a believer. But there was a time i observed the 41 day fast and went to Sabarimala, I have done it twice. Now my topic is not Devotion. It is all about religious freedom for Hindu women and gender equality and the movememnt against Brahminic domination. The sensationalism that can arise from my visit would affect the political vigil we should keep. I personally wish to see a Dalit/Ezhava young women getting to Sabarimala first”. said Resmi nair in her Facebook post.

