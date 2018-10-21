KeralaLatest News

(video)Arab Plays Ayyappa’s Devotional Song. Is he Expressing his Solidarity With Ayyappa Devotees?

Oct 21, 2018, 07:32 pm IST
Less than a minute

Protests against Kerala Government’s approach in the Sabarimala verdict are getting intense and amidst all the different opinions, the video of an Arab citizen playing the devotional song ‘Harivarasanam’ in violin is going viral. It has been widely assumed in the social media that the song is a way of Arab world expressing their solidarity with the cause of Ayyappa Devotees.

Arabs have always mentioned their love and respect for Malayalis. They had made huge assistance to Kerala when it was caught in the floods. Devotees believe that the Arab choosing to play Harivarasanam, which is believed to be the song that lulls Lord Ayyappa into sleep, is an indirect way of expressing their support of preserving the traditions in Sabarimala. The song was played in Bharathiya Sangeetha Sabha. Watch the video here:

??????? ??????? ?????? ?????????????? ?????????? ??????????, ???? ??????? ????????? ???????????? ???

Gepostet von Sreeni Tr am Sonntag, 21. Oktober 2018

Tags

Related Articles

candidates
May 11, 2018, 04:51 pm IST

Karnataka elections: other candidates besides Siddaramaiah & Yeddyurappa

Jul 31, 2018, 07:43 pm IST

Congress IT team member arrested for sexual harassment

Jul 26, 2018, 10:18 pm IST

Kareena Kapoor Once Refers Ameesha Patel A ‘Bad Actress’ Due to this Reason

breaking-news-defence-ministry-website-hacked
Apr 6, 2018, 05:01 pm IST

BREAKING NEWS: DEFENCE MINISTRY WEBSITE HACKED!!

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close