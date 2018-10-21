(video)Arab Plays Ayyappa’s Devotional Song. Is he Expressing his Solidarity With Ayyappa Devotees?

Protests against Kerala Government’s approach in the Sabarimala verdict are getting intense and amidst all the different opinions, the video of an Arab citizen playing the devotional song ‘Harivarasanam’ in violin is going viral. It has been widely assumed in the social media that the song is a way of Arab world expressing their solidarity with the cause of Ayyappa Devotees.

Arabs have always mentioned their love and respect for Malayalis. They had made huge assistance to Kerala when it was caught in the floods. Devotees believe that the Arab choosing to play Harivarasanam, which is believed to be the song that lulls Lord Ayyappa into sleep, is an indirect way of expressing their support of preserving the traditions in Sabarimala. The song was played in Bharathiya Sangeetha Sabha. Watch the video here: