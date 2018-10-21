Vijay’s Sarkar Teaser breaks records in youtube

Much awaited teaser of Sarkar was released yesterday and shattered all the previous records. Within minutes the teaser received about 1 million views on YouTube.

Sarkar teaser is now trending #1 in India and #2 in UAE. The total count of views already reached 14M+, where it also reached another rare feat as the most liked teaser in less time with 1M+ likes. The way Thalapathy lands the dialogue ‘Sarkar’ is making his fans go gaga. AR Rahman musical and Murugadoss directorial Sarkar is creating massive expectations over the people. Currently, Thalapathy Vijay is having the most fan base like no other actor in the industry.

#SarkarTeaser record is unstoppable. Here’s a glimpse of various records it has set. #SarkarTeaserDay pic.twitter.com/zd25MU9hgl — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) October 19, 2018

Watch the video below:

