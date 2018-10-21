Watch: This Tamil Ayyappa Devotee’s Words is Something You Should Not Miss

Sabarimala’s protests are not getting any lighter with each passing day and this Tamil man’s words are capturing the pain that Ayyappa devotees are feeling. Janam TV reporter was doing his reporting and then this middle-aged man from TamilNadu came into the frame and started begging to keep Sabarimala out of trouble.

“All am begging is.. am coming here since 10 years of my age..Ayyappa is like… i Live for him. All the ladies who want to come, come. Nobody is stopping. Come after 50 years. You are fighting for ten people. There are ten crore people living for Ayyappa and you are spoiling that. Pinarayi Vijayan is saying its a supreme court order, In Mullaperiyar issue, Did he do that? Did he uphold SC order? HE has gone middle east to beg money. We all Ayyappa devotees will give 100 Rs, end of the season you will have 1000 crores. This irumudi is filled my daughter and wife. This is filled with their prayers. Nature has given more power to women, Don’t stoop like this” says the man who was emotional . Watch the video here:

courtesy : Janam TV