Will Rishabh Pant Make ODI Debut as Wicket-Keeper?

Although MS Dhoni will be India’s first-choice wicketkeeper, Pant will play as a batsman as India look to solve their middle-order puzzle ahead of the World Cup 2019.

Oct 21, 2018, 07:45 am IST
Less than a minute

Rishabh Pant is set for an ODI debut as India, on Saturday, announced their 12-man Final squad for the first game of the five-match series against West Indies at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

Although MS Dhoni will be India’s first-choice wicketkeeper, Pant will play as a batsman as India look to solve their middle-order puzzle ahead of the World Cup 2019. Pant too posted a tweet, indicating, he is set to play his maiden ODI.

The Delhi-based cricketer had scored a ton in the fifth and final Test against England in August before scoring 92 twice in the recently-concluded Test series against West Indies.

